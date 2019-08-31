WWE News: Update on Bray Wyatt’s Raw Schedule, Part 2 of Karen Q’s Recovery Video Series

– It looks as if Bray Wyatt will be a regular fixture of Raw through the end of October. Wyatt is listed as advertised for every episode of Raw through October 28th currently.

Wyatt is currently advertised as fighting for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell on October 6th, facing the winner of the Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman match from Clash of the Champions on September 15th.

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel has the second of their two-part video series looking at Karen Q’s recovery from her leg injury. You can see that video below: