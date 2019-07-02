wrestling / News

WWE News: Update on Street Profits’ NXT Status After Raw Appearance, Lucha Party Commercial Break Segment

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits NXT

– Despite their Raw appearance, the Street Profits are still on the NXT roster for the time being. The Raw results article on WWE.com noted that the two aren’t staying around full time, suggesting that their confrontation show that Paul Heyman” just wasn’t receptive to them. It doesn’t mean they shouldn’t come back sometime soon.”

– WWE posted the following video of The Lucha House Party playing up the live crowd at Raw during a commercial break:

