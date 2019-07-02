wrestling / News
WWE News: Update on Street Profits’ NXT Status After Raw Appearance, Lucha Party Commercial Break Segment
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Despite their Raw appearance, the Street Profits are still on the NXT roster for the time being. The Raw results article on WWE.com noted that the two aren’t staying around full time, suggesting that their confrontation show that Paul Heyman” just wasn’t receptive to them. It doesn’t mean they shouldn’t come back sometime soon.”
– WWE posted the following video of The Lucha House Party playing up the live crowd at Raw during a commercial break:
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says General Managers in WWE Are ‘Played Out’, Describes How He Likes to Write Storylines
- Eric Bischoff Says New Job With WWE Is ‘Biggest Opportunity’ He’s Ever Had In Wrestling, Confirms When He’s Moving to Connecticut
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW