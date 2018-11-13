Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Usos Recruit Teams For Survivor Series, Pics of Becky Lynch’s Broken Nose

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Usos Survivor Series

– WWE posted a video from this week’s Smackdown of the Usos recruiting their team for Survivor Series. You can see the video below of the Team Smackdown captains recruiting SAnitY, The Colons and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson for the Tag Team Survivor Series-style elimination match:

– Here are pics from tonight’s Smackdown of Becky Lynch’s injury suffered at the hands of Nia Jax on Raw. Lynch suffered a broken nose and concussion, and was pulled from her match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series as a result:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Smackdown, Survivor Series, Usos, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading