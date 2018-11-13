WWE News: Usos Recruit Teams For Survivor Series, Pics of Becky Lynch’s Broken Nose

– WWE posted a video from this week’s Smackdown of the Usos recruiting their team for Survivor Series. You can see the video below of the Team Smackdown captains recruiting SAnitY, The Colons and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson for the Tag Team Survivor Series-style elimination match:

– Here are pics from tonight’s Smackdown of Becky Lynch’s injury suffered at the hands of Nia Jax on Raw. Lynch suffered a broken nose and concussion, and was pulled from her match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series as a result: