WWE News: Dave Schilling Gone From Creative Team, Vickie Guerrero Taking Convention Bookings

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Former 411 writer David Schilling has reportedly departed from his position on the WWE Creative team, per PWInsider. Schilling was brought on to the team earlier this year.

– Vickie Guerrero’s agency has announced that she is taking bookings for upcoming conventions. Green Inc Promotions posted:

