wrestling / News
WWE News: Dave Schilling Gone From Creative Team, Vickie Guerrero Taking Convention Bookings
April 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Former 411 writer David Schilling has reportedly departed from his position on the WWE Creative team, per PWInsider. Schilling was brought on to the team earlier this year.
– Vickie Guerrero’s agency has announced that she is taking bookings for upcoming conventions. Green Inc Promotions posted:
We are honored to be accepting #convention bookings for wrestling royalty, @VickieGuerrero. This amazing lady is a fan favorite everywhere she goes. Amazing addition to your convention, so please dm us for booking inquires. #Raw #Smackdown #GM #cougar #guerrero #EXCUSEME pic.twitter.com/HaRrbh0vNB
— Green Inc Promotions (@GreenIncPromos) April 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Claims TV Ratings & Live Events Down Due to Missing Stars, Says They’re Open To Third Hour for Smackdown, More
- WWE Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Be Seen As The ‘Bad Guy Promotion’
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Details on Hulk Hogan’s Original WCW Contract
- Booker T Thought His Career Was Over After Dropping Racial Slur on WCW TV During Hulk Hogan Promo