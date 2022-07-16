WWE News: Weekend Live Event Notes, Miz and Maryse Have a Christmas Card Photoshoot on Miz & Mrs.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be tonight at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida with the Raw roster. Here’s advertised lineup:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

* Tallahassee Street Fight: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

* Also set to appear Ezekiel, Kevin Owens, Omos with MVP, Alexa Bliss, and many more!

Also set for tonight, the SmackDown roster will hold its own Saturday Night’s Main Event show at The Hertz Arena. Drew McIntyre, Natalya, The Usos, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods are all being advertised for tonight’s show.

– Tomorrow, the Raw brand will head to Daytona Beach, Florida for Sunday Stunner at the Ocean Center. Here’s the advertised lineup for the show:

* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

* Daytona Beach Street Fight: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* The KO Show with guest Rey Mysterio

* Also scheduled to appear: Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Damian Priest, and more

And finally, the SmackDown roster goes to Fort Lauderdale, Florida with another Sunday Stunner show at the FLA Live Arena. It’s the first WWE live event at the arena in three years. Here’s the scheduled lineup:

* Drew Mcintyre & The New Day Vs. Sami Zayn & The Usos

* Also scheduled: Sheamus, Butch, Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Madcap Moss

– The Miz and Maryse have a crazy Christmas card photoshoot in a new clip for Miz & Mrs.: