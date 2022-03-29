wrestling / News
WWE News: What Happened After Raw Ended, Alpha Academy Pulled From Show
March 29, 2022
– A new report has details on what happened after tonight’s Raw went off the air. Wrestling Inc reports that RK-Bro defeated Seth Rollins and Austin Theory after the cameras turned off in the dark match main event.
– Alpha Academy’s match against the Street Profits didn’t happen tonight as scheduled. The match was advertised throughout the day and Fightful Select reports that the show was listed on the internal rundown of the show, but of course it didn’t end up happening.
The Street Profits did make an appearance on tonight’s Raw as they got involved in the RK-Bro vs. Usos match. No word on why the match was pulled.
