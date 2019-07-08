wrestling / News

WWE News: Women’s Tag Team Title Replicas Now Available, Ryder & Hawkins’ Latest Wrestling Figure Podcast, Stock Down

July 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE, Elimination Chamber, Women's Tag Team Championships Elimination Chamber

– WWE has made the Women’s Tag Team Championship belts available for purchase. Or, you know, replicas of them anyway. The replica belts run $399.99, the same price range as most of the other replicas.

– WWE’s stock closed at $72.66 on Monday, down $2.49 (3.31%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.43% on the day.

– The latest in Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure Podcast videos is online, with the two visiting the legendary Ribera Steakhouse and the Toudoukan Pro Wrestling shop during the company’s Japan tour:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Curt Hawkins, WWE, WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Zack Ryder, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading