wrestling / News
WWE News: Women’s Tag Team Title Replicas Now Available, Ryder & Hawkins’ Latest Wrestling Figure Podcast, Stock Down
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has made the Women’s Tag Team Championship belts available for purchase. Or, you know, replicas of them anyway. The replica belts run $399.99, the same price range as most of the other replicas.
– WWE’s stock closed at $72.66 on Monday, down $2.49 (3.31%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.43% on the day.
– The latest in Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure Podcast videos is online, with the two visiting the legendary Ribera Steakhouse and the Toudoukan Pro Wrestling shop during the company’s Japan tour:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary
- Dolph Ziggler on How His WWE Return Came About, Why He Took Time Off, Where New Character Came From
- R-Truth On WWE Letting Him Add His Own Style to Promos, Recalls Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Like One of His Promos
- Batista Says Creative Process Leading into WrestleMania 35 Was ‘A Nightmare,’ Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE’s Original Plan For Flair Birthday Segment