wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania Redemption Tour Announced for April, Survey Note, Sasha Banks and Bayley Watch Their Tag Title Victory
March 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Per Ticketmaster.com, the WWE post-WrestleMania house shows in April are being labeled as the WrestleMania Redemption Tour. One of the upcoming events will be Kalamazoo, Michigan at The Arena at Wings Event Center on April 18. The next one will be at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday, April 19 in Rockford, Illinois.
– PWInsider reports that WWE put out a survey asking for feedback on younger children’s interest and engagement on the WWE product.
– WWE released a video of Sasha Banks and Bayley watching their women’s tag team title victory at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg On The Difficulty Of Preparing For His Super ShowDown Match, Still Competing at a Main Event Level
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Aged Out of WWE, Wants to Go Somewhere Where He Can Maximize His Creativity, Explains What He Wants, Thanks Vince McMahon
- MJF Responds to Earlier Report on Incident, Cody Says MJF Is ‘Immature and Doesn’t Represent the Brand’
- Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Weighs in on Fans Campaigning for CM Punk to Take Over as Ash in Evil Dead