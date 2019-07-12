wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Change Deal With France & Belgium Carriers, Batista & Kumail Nanjiani Take Lie Detector Test

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has shifted their terms with carriers in France and Belgium, and are no longer airing PPVs on the networks. The WON reports that AB1 in France and AB Xplore in Belgium will now airing Raw and Smackdown on a 15 minute delay with English commentary, but will no longer air the PPVs. The move was at WWE’s initiative to help boost subscription numbers for the WWE Network inb both markets.

The networks’ primetime airings on Wednesday (Raw) and Thursday (Smackdown) with French commentary will continue.

– Vanity Fair did a skit with Stuber stars Batista and Kumail Nanjiani promoting the film, with the two taking a lie detector test. You can see the video below, with Batista noting that Nanjiani could take “most of the current roster” from WWE and saying that Marvel fans are “not even close” to as crazy as wrestling fans:

article topics :

Batista, Kumail Nanjiani, Stuber, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

