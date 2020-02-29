wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Files Trademarks For Revival-Related Terms, Highlights From Daniel Bryan vs. Curtis Axel
– WWE has filed new trademarks for some Revival-related terms, including the team’s old tag team name. The company filed an application for The Mechanics, the name that the team used in NXT before they became The Revival, as well as one for the term “No Flips, Just Fists.” Both filings were made on February 24th, less than a week after Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder filed their own trademark for “No Flips, Just Fists” as well as “Top Guys” and “Say Yeah.”
There’s no word as of yet as to why WWE filed for the same trademark that Dawson and Wilder did, or why their are trying to trademark The Mechanics. The team’s contract is set to expire later this year and as of now they are not known to have re-signed.
– WWE posted a highlight video from Daniel Bryan’s match with Curtis Axel on Friday’s Smackdown. You can check out the video below:
