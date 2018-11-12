Quantcast

 

WWE News: Wrestling Stars React To Stan Lee’s Passing, Clip From The Marine 6, Nia Jax Set For Appearance

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stan Lee

– As we reported earlier today, Marvel Comics founder and legend Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95. You can see the reactions from various wrestling stars below.

RIP Stan Lee 💔 #ripstanlee #icon

– Wrestling Inc has revealed a clip from WWE’s new film The Marine 6: Close Quarters, which stars The Miz, Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels. It will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital tomorrow.

– Nia Jax will appear at the Adventureland Store in Blackwood, N.J. on Friday from 5-7 PM. Tickets are required for autographs and photos, which you can buy here.

