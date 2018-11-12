WWE News: Wrestling Stars React To Stan Lee’s Passing, Clip From The Marine 6, Nia Jax Set For Appearance

– As we reported earlier today, Marvel Comics founder and legend Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95. You can see the reactions from various wrestling stars below.

Just heard about Stan Lee passing away. Sad to hear the news but extremely happy to have had the opportunity to enjoy his work. He brought smiles, entertainment, and hope to so many hearts and minds. His characters play a huge role in who I am today. Thank you for inspiring me. — Austin Creed aka Death Reheated (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2018

One of the greatest humans in all of our existence. The legend will forever live on. RIP https://t.co/WZlMYSF3b6 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee, part of my life since my 10 year monthly #Hulk subscription started in 1973. I loved talking to him at Comic Cons – Stan was a wrestling fan –

and will always look forward to my children shouting out his @Marvel movie cameos. pic.twitter.com/0KV26dCv8f — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 12, 2018

– Wrestling Inc has revealed a clip from WWE’s new film The Marine 6: Close Quarters, which stars The Miz, Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels. It will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital tomorrow.

– Nia Jax will appear at the Adventureland Store in Blackwood, N.J. on Friday from 5-7 PM. Tickets are required for autographs and photos, which you can buy here.