WWE News: WWE Stars You Didn’t Know Wore Masks on List This, Reby Hardy On This Week’s Table For 3

May 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles WWE

– WWE has posted their latest List This episode, featuring five WWE stars you didn’t know wore masks. You can see the video below which features AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, John Cena, and The Hardys:

– This week’s Table for 3 will feature Reby Hardy, Giovanna Angle, and Kim Orton. Hardy took to Twitter to promote the episode:

