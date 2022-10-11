wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods on Tonight’s Attack of the Show, Raw Video Highlights

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will be hosting today’s G4 Attack of the Show today at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the full description and video player to watch tonight’s show:

“On today’s show, a legend will be unmasked. Halloween’s iconic boogeyman has chosen to stage his long-awaited face reveal on Attack of the Show. You’ll also get an insider’s look at Jeff Bezos in the Rings of Power writer’s room and watch the funniest videos of the week. Featuring: WWE Superstar Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed, Gina Darling, Fiona Nova, Kassem G, and Will Neff.”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:





















