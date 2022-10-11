– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will be hosting today’s G4 Attack of the Show today at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the full description and video player to watch tonight’s show:

“On today’s show, a legend will be unmasked. Halloween’s iconic boogeyman has chosen to stage his long-awaited face reveal on Attack of the Show. You’ll also get an insider’s look at Jeff Bezos in the Rings of Power writer’s room and watch the funniest videos of the week. Featuring: WWE Superstar Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed, Gina Darling, Fiona Nova, Kassem G, and Will Neff.”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:









































