– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared a philosophical question on his X account earlier this morning, asking about free will. Xavier Woods wrote, “Ok it’s one of those mornings. Yall think we have free will or nah?” Interestingly, Karrion Kross reposted the post on his own account.

– The ticket presale code is now available for WWE Bad Blood. The ticket presale code is WWETEXT (via PWInsider). The classic event will be returning later in October. It will be held on Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.