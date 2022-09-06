wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair

September 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:

– Bayley cut a promo on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tonight’s show, noting that she already beat Belair before and will get the Raw Women’s Title when she’s ready to:

