wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
Nikki A.S.H. took off her mask, threw it at Doudrop, then walked off in the background of this shot during #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Iyac75xLf3
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 6, 2022
– Bayley cut a promo on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tonight’s show, noting that she already beat Belair before and will get the Raw Women’s Title when she’s ready to:
Does @itsBayleyWWE have a point?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GFLZswrsqs
— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On If He Feared Death, If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again, Original Plan For Him At WrestleMania 38
- Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Threatening to Walk Out of AEW After CM Punk’s Comments
- CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’