WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair

– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:

Nikki A.S.H. took off her mask, threw it at Doudrop, then walked off in the background of this shot during #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Iyac75xLf3 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 6, 2022

– Bayley cut a promo on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tonight’s show, noting that she already beat Belair before and will get the Raw Women’s Title when she’s ready to: