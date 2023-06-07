wrestling / News

WWE NIL Recruit Derrian Gobourne Reporting To Performance Center

June 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NIL - Next in Line, Cavinder Twins Image Credit: WWE

WWE NIL signee Derrian Gobourne is reporting to the WWE Performance Center. Gobourne, a gymnast from Auburn University, is headed to the PC as posted in a photo by her mother Tikisha. You can see the post below.

Gobourne signed an NIL deal with WWE that was announced as part of the program’s second class in June of 2022.

