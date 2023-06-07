wrestling / News
WWE NIL Recruit Derrian Gobourne Reporting To Performance Center
June 6, 2023 | Posted by
WWE NIL signee Derrian Gobourne is reporting to the WWE Performance Center. Gobourne, a gymnast from Auburn University, is headed to the PC as posted in a photo by her mother Tikisha. You can see the post below.
Gobourne signed an NIL deal with WWE that was announced as part of the program’s second class in June of 2022.
And she’s off to The WWE Performance Center. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/A04WKKgo1T
— Tikisha Gobourne (@GobourneTikisha) June 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Getting Internal Praise for Main Event Performance on WWE Raw, More Backstage Notes
- Bill DeMott on How Indie Veterans Struggled With Changes at WWE Performance Center & NXT
- Booker T On Ryback Potentially Going To AEW, Ryback’s Criticism Of WWE
- Ted DiBiase Reveals Million Dollar Championship’s Actual Value, What It Was Made Of