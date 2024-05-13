WWE NIL’s Peyton Prussin Tells NXT Women To ‘Watch Out,’ Posts Highlight Video

WWE NIL athlete Peyton Prussin is teasing her debut with NXT, posting a video and telling the women’s locker room to “watch out.” Prussin, who signed with the NIL program in January of 2023, is now going by Kendal Gray on Twitter and she posted a video of her amateur wrestling career highlights.

Prussin wrote with the post:

“The NXT women’s locker room better watch out… I’m coming for it all…”

WWE trademarked the name “Kendal Gray” in late January.