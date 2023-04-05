wrestling / News
WWE NIL Signee Competing In NCAA Gymnastics Championship
April 4, 2023 | Posted by
WWE NIL athlete Derrian Gobourne is competing in the NCAA Gymnastics Championship. As AuburnTigers.com reports, Gobourne will be representing Auburn University gymnastics at the 2023 NCAA Championships. She will be competing in the floor exercise as an individual competitor.
Gobourne signed with WWE through the NIL program back in June 2022 as the second NIL class. She is in the last year of her eligibility for the NCAA national championship.
