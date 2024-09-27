wrestling / News
WWE Announces Nine New Live Events For Holiday Tour
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced nine new live events for its upcoming holiday tour, which begins on the day after Christmas. Tickets go on sale on October 4 at 10 AM local time. The dates include:
* Thursday, Dec. 26 – Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Jacksonville, FL
* Friday, Dec. 27 – Friday Night SmackDown – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL
* Friday, Dec. 27 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
* Saturday, Dec. 28 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
* Saturday, Dec. 28 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL
* Sunday, Dec. 29 – Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL
* Sunday, Dec. 29 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
* Monday, Dec. 30 – Monday Night Raw – Toyota Center – Houston, TX
* Monday, Dec. 30 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
