WWE Announces Nine New Live Events For Holiday Tour

WWE has announced nine new live events for its upcoming holiday tour, which begins on the day after Christmas. Tickets go on sale on October 4 at 10 AM local time. The dates include:

* Thursday, Dec. 26 – Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Jacksonville, FL

* Friday, Dec. 27 – Friday Night SmackDown – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

* Friday, Dec. 27 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

* Saturday, Dec. 28 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

* Saturday, Dec. 28 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL

* Sunday, Dec. 29 – Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL

* Sunday, Dec. 29 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

* Monday, Dec. 30 – Monday Night Raw – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

* Monday, Dec. 30 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI