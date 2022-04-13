WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings & Viewership Fall This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. While this week’s edition of NXT TV was a stacked show with three title matchups, numbers dropped across the board.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast drew an average audience of 610,000 viewers. Viewership dropped from last week’s episode, which drew an average audience of 631,000 viewers.

This week’s edition of NXT 2.0 was headlined by a Tag Team Gauntlet Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship. Pretty Deadly won the match to win the vacant titles. Mandy Rose also successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Dakota Kai, and Cameron Grimes retained his North American title against Solo Sikoa. Main roster Superstar Natalya also made an appearance on NXT this week.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down. WWE NXT 2.0 finished with a 0.12 rating (151,000 viewers) in the key demo, down from last week’s number, which was a 0.14 rating. This was the lowest key demo audience for NXT 2.0 since January 18 (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

WWE NXT 2.0 plummeted down the Cable Top 150 rankings this week. The show finished at No. 47 for Tuesday, just barely managing to stay in the Top 50. The show fell from its No. 23 slot for last week.

The NBA Playoffs game on TNT, featuring the LA Clippers vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 1.06. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for Tuesday with 3.708 million viewers.