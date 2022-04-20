WWE NXT 2.0 Avg. Audience Drops Below 600,000 Viewers, Key Demo Audience Slightly Rises

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. The overall audience fell for this week’s live USA Network broadcast. However, the viewing audience in the key demo was actually slightly higher than last week.

Last night’s NXT 2.0 drew an average audience of 569,000 viewers. The audience fell from last week’s overall viewership of 610,000 viewers. This was the lowest total viewership for WWE NXT 2.0 since the March 1 episode.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT 2.0 drew a 0.12 rating (161,000 viewers). While the actual rating is identical to last week’s at 0.12, the actual key demo viewing figure was slightly higher this week. The key demo viewership last week was 151,000 viewers, and this week’s was slightly higher by about 10,000 viewers (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

WWE NXT 2.0 finished at No. 44 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, rising slightly from last week’s slot at No. 47. The NBA Playoffs game between the Pelicans and the Suns took the top ratings slot for Tuesday with a 1.03 rating in the key demo. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for Tuesday with 3.341 million viewers.