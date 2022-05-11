WWE NXT 2.0 Numbers Plummet This Week, Show Falls Out of Top 50 Rankings

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Last week’s rise in viewership was short-lived, as this week’s episode saw numbers drop below 600,000 viewers once again.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast averaged 533,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s average audience of 661,000 viewers for the NXT Spring Breakin’ special that aired last week. This is NXT 2.0’s lowest audience since February 15, which drew 525,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. WWE NXT 2.0 finished with a 0.10 rating in the key demo. That fell from last week’s key demo rating of 0.13. This is the lowest key demo rating for NXT 2.0 since August 3, 2021.

The NBA Playoffs once again dominated the top of the chart this week. The Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns game on TNT topped cable originals in ratings and overall viewership for Tuesday with a 1.47 rating and 4.150 million viewers.

With the drop in the key demo, WWE NXT plummeted down the Cable Top 150 rankings and fell out of the Top 50. This week’s episode finished at No. 51, falling from last week’s ranking at No. 33.