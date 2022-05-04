WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Draws Highest Total Viewership for NXT in Four Months

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the numbers for last night’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ special on USA Network. WWE NXT 2.0 saw another increase in viewership this week. However, ratings in the key demo were slightly down.

Last night’s NXT Spring Breakin’ show drew an average audience of 661,000 viewers. Viewership was up from last week’s audience of 577,000 viewers for NXT 2.0. This is the highest total viewership for NXT 2.0 since January 4.

In the P18-49 key demo, the rating was slightly down this week. Last night’ show finished with an average 0.13 rating or 173,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s rating of 0.14 rating (177,000 viewers) in the same key demo.

Meanwhile, the WWE Evil episode on Stephanie McMahon, following last night’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ special, drew an audience of 362,000 viewers. The show finished with a rating of 0.08 (100,000 viewers) in the key demo.

Per Showbuzz Daily, NXT Spring Breakin’ ranked No. 33 for cable originals on Tuesday. The show only fell slightly from its No. 32 slot from last week. Meanwhile, WWE Evil ranked No. 74 for the Cable Top 150 rankings.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and Grizzlies on TNT topped the ratings and viewership for Tuesday with a 1.76 rating and 5.321 million viewers.