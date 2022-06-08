WWE NXT 2.0 Numbers Rise for In Your House Fallout

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. The first episode following last weekend’s NXT In Your House 2022 event saw an overall increase numbers and NXT’s highest overall viewership in over a month (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast finished with an average audience of 657,000 viewers. That’s a nice increase in viewership of 123,000 viewers from last week’s audience of 534,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT 2.0 finished with a 0.14. The rating increased from last week’s 0.12. Overall, NXT ranked No. 22 in cable originals for Tuesday.

The NHL Playoffs game on ESPN finished at the top of the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.68. The Five on FOX News topped viewership for the day with 3.345 million viewers. WWE NXT 2.0 moved up from its No. 37 slot from last week into the Top 25 this week at No. 22.