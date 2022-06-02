WWE NXT 2.0 Rating and Viewership Drop Slightly For In Your House Go-Home Show

Showbuzz Daily reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew fewer viewers and a lower rating than the week before. The show pulled in 534,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 551,000 viewers and 0.13 rating.

The show was #37 for the night, which had NHL Playoff coverage taking up the top two spots. The actual game on TNT drew 1.818 million viewers and a 0.63 rating, while the post-game had 674,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating. The show that had the most viewers was FOX News’ The Five, which had 3.236 million. However it only had a 0.22 rating and was #4 for the night, as charts are formatted based on the 18-49 rating, not the viewership.