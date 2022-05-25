WWE NXT Rating, Viewership Slip From Last Week’s Jump

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw a downward ratings tick from last week’s improved numbers. Tuesday night’s show brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 551,000 viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 7.1% and 8.3% from last week’s 0.14 demo rating and 601,000 viewers. Both numbers were still up from two weeks ago, when the show hit a 0.1 demo rating and 533,000 viewers.

NXT was ranked #43 among cable originals for the night, with (of course) the NBA Playoffs leading the way. The Conference Finals game between the Warriors and Mavericks scored a 1.99 demo rating and 6.193 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.128 demo rating and 593,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.173 demo rating and 691,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.