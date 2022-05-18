WWE NXT 2.0 Numbers Climb Back Up Following Last Week’s Fall

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Last night’s live USA Network broadcast managed to climb back up over 600,000 viewers after the ratings and audience for last week were the lowest numbers for a while.

Last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 finished with 601,000 viewers. The audience increased from last week’s show, which drew 533,000 viewers. This is the highest viewership for NXT 2.0 since March 29.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT 2.0 drew a 0.14 rating. The rating went up after last week’s show drew a 0.10 number.

WWE NXT 2.0 finished at No. 30 for cable originals for Tuesday after last week’s show dropped out of the top 50 and finished at No. 51 in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

The NBA Playoffs coverage once again topped ratings and viewership for cable programming. The Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game on ESPN topped the ratings and viewership Tuesday with a 2.22 rating and 6.070 million viewers.