Hall’s WWE NXT Review 5.24.22  

NXT

Date: May 24, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Vic Joseph

We are less than two weeks away from In Your House and the show has already started to come together. There are still a few matches to be set up for the card but at least we already have the main event set. Unfortunately that match is another Joe Gacy title shot against Bron Breakker. Let’s get to it.

Tony D’Angelo and company want to get their hands on Legado del Fantasma again.

Stacks/Two Dimes vs. Malik Blade/Edris Enofe

Stacks elbows Enofe down to start but a dropkick gets him out of trouble. That’s not enough for a real comeback though as Stacks takes Enofe down again and grabs a seated abdominal stretch. We cut to Legado watching in the back, but now they’re heading to the ring. Enofe fights up and knocks Two Dimes over enough to make the tag to Blade, meaning house can be cleared. A high crossbody gives Blade two but the goons take him down in a hurry. Cue Legado as Stacks and Two Dimes hit stereo right hands for the pin at 6:08.

Rating: C. Pretty meh opener here and that’s not like NXT. Then again it might have something to do with D’Angelo’s boys not exactly being interesting as they are little more than muscle guys (who aren’t that muscular). Blade and Enofe losing again is annoying too, as they seem like a team who could work well as the new pretty boy team.

Post match Legado comes to the ring and the fight is on.

Wes Lee, with his ribs taped up, isn’t regretting challenging Sanga and he’ll prove himself tonight.

Sanga vs. Wes Lee

The much bigger Sanga headbutts him down and hits a splash to the back. The slow beating begins with Sanga staying on the ribs. Lee manages to kick him to the floor though and a slingshot stomp….doesn’t actually put Sanga down. Instead Lee tries a running dropkick into the steps, only to have Sanga chop him down again. Back in and Lee comes off the top but gets knocked away, allowing Sanga to hit a chokeslam for the pin at 3:09.

Rating: C. Quick match here as Lee loses again, though I guess it’s better than sitting in catering. Sanga is the latest monster, but in this case he wasn’t exactly a mean one. This was more about Sanga beating up Lee to get rid of him, which isn’t quite the same thing as mauling various people like a giant eats villagers.

Post match Xyon Quinn goes after Lee, but Sanga makes the save. Great. Another big/little man team, though Sanga is better than he was as Grayson Waller’s bodyguard.

Cora Jade gives Roxanne Perez a pep talk about her match with Lash Legend tonight. They also don’t like Elektra Lopez and Jade implies interference. Of all the segments NXT has had, this might have sounded the most fake.

Bron Breakker is told Joe Gacy is looking for him. He goes in the locker room and finds a picture of….I think Rick Steiner and his kids (including Breakker). Breakker says it is from twenty years ago.

Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

Cora Jade is here. Fyre takes her into the corner to start and hits a running clothesline for two. Back up and Fyre misses an elbow in the corner, allowing Fyre to hit a superkick. Lopez takes her down by the arm though and gets a breather. That’s not enough for Fyre though as she kicks Lopez in the face and hits a Swanton for the pin at 2:53.

Post match Jade laughs at Lopez so she knocks the popcorn out of Jade’s hand.

Damon Kemp tells the Creeds that their match is off because Roderick Strong her hurt his ankle. The Creeds aren’t cool with that but Kemp says he’s just following orders and relaying information.

Due to an injury to Nikkita Lyons, Fallon Henley is in the finals of the Breakout Tournament. Tiffany Stratton pops in and mocks Henley for getting the bye. That’s too far, and the new semifinals match is on.

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend

No entrance for Legend. Perez goes for a waistlock to start but Legend powers her up without much trouble. That means it’s time for Perez to be thrown around but she manages to take Legend down and hammer away. Some running elbows in the corner look to set up a Russian legsweep but Legend sweeps the leg to take her down. A powerbomb is countered into Pop Rox to give Perez the pin at 3:20.

Rating: C+. I’m very happy to have been wrong about this one as I would have bet on Legend vs. Lyons in the finals. This is a nice surprise, as Perez has all kinds of potential and can hang with a lot of people in the ring from here. Legend is a very long term project and while there are pieces there, she isn’t ready for that kind of success just yet.

Toxic Attraction doesn’t like Indi Hartwell but Katana Chance and Kayden Carter jump them, with Mandy Rose escaping.

Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

Non-title. Rose takes her down to start and gets an early two, meaning the trash talk can be on. That takes a bit too long though and Hartwell knocks her to the floor as we take a break. Back with Hartwell slugging away but her back gives out on a fireman’s carry attempt. Something like a spinebuster gives Hartwell two but here are Katrina Chance/Kayden Carder/Toxic Attraction for the fight. They get in the ring and the distraction lets Rose hit the running knee for the pin at 9:15.

Rating: C-. Hartwell has fallen a long way and it wouldn’t shock me to see her out of the company sooner rather than later. She wasn’t all that interesting as part of the Way but at least she had some charm with Dexter Lumis. Now she’s just another person on the roster and that isn’t a great place to be.

Post match Wendy Choo runs out to jump Rose with a bag full of various types of balls. BECAUSE IT’S FUNNY YOU SEE!

Bron Breakker is shown a clip of one of his high school football games. His dad was supposed to be there, but he was in Japan instead.

Pretty Deadly is ready for the Creeds.

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals: Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton

Stratton takes her down to start and hits a few elbows. A slingshot Swanton gives Stratton two and it’s time to start cranking on the leg, complete with Stratton bridging back and blowing a kiss. With that broken up, Henley headbutts her into the corner but Henley’s knee gives out. A slingshot dropkick in the corner connects and a slingshot corkscrew Vader Bomb finishes for Stratton at 4:56.

Rating: C. Stratton really does feel like a potential star and I can see pushing her forward here. Henley is fitting in perfectly well as the charming country girl and she’ll be fine if she can have even a passable match on her personality alone. This worked for a quick one off match and I could see both of them being something better in the future.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter want the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Wendy Choo comes in and wants the Women’s Title.

Video on Von Wagner.

Thea Hail is graduating from high school tomorrow and she’s glad to be living her dream in NXT. Next week, she decides between college and NXT.

Duke Hudson comes up to Bron Breakker and insists he didn’t do any of the things to him tonight. Hudson says he has nothing to lose, but Breakker grabs him by the throat. Hudson says someone was right about Breakker being predictable.

Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro

Jiro charges in and strikes away before the opening bell. The match actually happens and Wagner knocks him out of the air to slow things down. Jiro uses the jacket punches and scores with an enziguri to the floor, setting up a middle rope DDT for two. That’s enough for Wagner, who hits his Death Valley Driver neckbreaker for the pin at 4:16.

Rating: D. Well at least Jiro grabbed his jacket despite being so angry and thirsty for revenge. The match was just a squash but I still don’t see it with either of these two. Wagner is a big guy who can do basic big guy stuff while Jiro can be funny at times (and certainly has charisma). That’s not quite enough to make me all that interested though.

Post match Wagner goes after Jiro again but Josh Briggs makes the save. Sophia Cromwell won’t let Wagner go after Briggs.

Tony D’Angelo and company want Legado del Fantasma at In Your House.

Von Wagner is ready to erupt but Sophia Cromwell says he’ll get his revenge when he has the chance.

Toxic Attraction is down for the title matches at In Your House.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are at the barbershop and are ready for In Your House. He needs his title back so here is Cameron Grimes to mock him. Hayes says Grimes is a title holder instead of a champion like him. There is someone from NXT UK (meaning Nathan Frazer) who people are saying is faster and better than Hayes (which has Hayes’ eyes shifting). That’s why Grimes is facing Frazer next week.

In Your House rundown.

We get a promo from an unseen woman talking about the high life and how status is only bad thing to those who can’t achieve it. She is from Italy and her name is Giovanni Vici.

Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson

Non-title and Joe Gacy, with the minions, is on the balcony. A quick Frankensteiner puts Hudson in early trouble but he chokes on the ropes to slow Breakker down. They go to the floor where Hudson hits a clothesline, followed by an overhead suplex back inside. Hudson even throws in some barking, which is enough for Breakker to take him down as we go to a break.

Back with Hudson sending him into the steps, setting up a failed Steiner Recliner attempt. Instead Breakker slips out but can’t get his own version. With Joe Gacy and the minions watching at ringside, Breakker fights up but the minions get on the apron. The minions try to get in as Hudson picks up a chair. Breakker takes that away and swings at Gacy but turns around and hits Hudson for the DQ at 10:59.

Rating: C. Gacy vs. Breakker is a fine example of a feud that makes all the sense in the world on paper but isn’t interesting. I have no desire to see Breakker beat Gacy up again and I have even less desire to see Gacy win the title. It’s a feud that should have been wrapped up weeks ago but here we go again, because much like WWE, NXT can’t help itself with these rematches.

Post match Gacy mocks Breakker for the DQ, because it’s in his nature.

