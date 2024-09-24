wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT On CW Car To Drive In NASCAR Xfinity Playoffs, Zelina Vega Cosplays Ken Kaneki From Tokyo Ghoul
An NXT on CW car will be driving in the NASCAR Xfinity Playoffs. Cole Carter showed off a new paint job featuring NXT on CW branding ahead of the show’s debut on the network next week. You can see it below:
Kicking off the @NASCAR_Xfinity Playoffs with a championship paint scheme and partnership with @WWENXT on @TheCW_Sports. WWE NXT on The CW premieres October 1 at 8 pm ET! 👊@StewartHaasRcng @FordPerformance @TheCW @NASCAR @kansasspeedway @XfinityRacing @Clear28Agency pic.twitter.com/4FxV3bulQt
— Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) September 23, 2024
– Zelina Vega has begun a Halloween Countdown with her cosplay, and she kicked it off with a Tokyo Ghoul-inspired look. The WWE star posted to Twitter to share the first article of her collaboration with Haley Miller with ComicBook.com, which has a look inspired by the anime’s Ken Kaneki.
Vega said of the look, “I chose this cosplay because I love the anime but more specifically, the beautifully tragic story of Ken losing his humanity and finally giving in to his ghoul side in the form of a subconscious encounter with Rize and the transformation being illustrated by blood splashing on to a white rose, turning into a spider lily. “It’s why I have brought spider lilies into my hair and gear. I love Ken’s iconic look but I especially love the meaning behind him developing Marie Antoinette syndrome. Being mentally tortured by Jason so much that his hair turned white. ‘What’s 1000-7?’ stays with me.”
