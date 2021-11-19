WWE News: NXT Reportedly Drops Mei Ying Character, New Signing, Refs Get New Names

– WWE has reportedly dropped the Mei Ying character from NXT TV. PWInsider reports that the character, who was played by Karen Q, has quietly been dropped as an ongoing character.

Q has received a new ring name and will be known as Wendy Choo going forward.

– WWE has signed a new young talent to an NXT deal. PWInsider reports that the company has signed Kellie Morga, who is 24. She has been given the ring name of Mila Malani.

– The site also notes that several NXT referees have new onscreen names. Aja Smith is now renamed Daphne Lashaunn, DA Brewer is now Dallas Irvin, and Tom Castor is now known as Derek Sanders.