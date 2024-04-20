WWE NXT Live Event Results 4.19.24: Trick Williams Battles Shawn Spears, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night with Trick Williams taking on Shawn Spears and more. You can see the full results from the Citrus Springs, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe def. Lexis King & Javier Bernal

* Riley Osborne def. Jonah Niesenbaum

* Josh Briggs def. Thunder Keck

* Karmen Petrovic & Kelani Jordan def. Blair Davenport & Stevie Turner

* Joe Coffey def. Eddy Thorpe

* Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, & Luca Crusifino def. The No Quarter Catch Crew

* Kiana James, Izzy Dame, & Jazmyn Nyx def. Sol Ruca, Carlee Bright, & Kendall Grey

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. Gallus

* Lyra Valkyria def. Tatum Paxley

* Trick Williams def. Shawn Spears