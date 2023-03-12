wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 3.11.23: Bron Breakker Teams With Creed Brothers, More
WWE held an NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Axiom def. Javier Bernal
* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn def. Dani Palmer & Valentina Feroz
* Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak def. Odyssey Jones & Quincy Elliott
* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs
* Dragon Lee def. Eddy Thorpe
* Sol Ruca & Wes Lee def. Lash Legend & Trick Williams
* Indi Hartwell & Leah Mitchell def. Monica Klisara & Zoey Stark
* Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker
* Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers def. Gallus & Von Wagner
#Nxtstpetersburg @ZoeyStarkWWE leaves Monika laying as punishment for losing to @indi_hartwell and Leah. pic.twitter.com/DAMHw8l0ft
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 12, 2023
#Nxtstpetersburg @WesLee_WWE and @SolRucaWWE def. @lashlegendwwe and @_trickwilliams in a mixed tag. pic.twitter.com/cSxpIlDggp
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 12, 2023
#Nxtstpetersburg @EddyThorpe_WWE and @dragonlee95 tore the house down! In the end, Lee debuted with a win! pic.twitter.com/LQq7KbzPOp
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 12, 2023
