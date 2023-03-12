WWE NXT Live Results 3.11.23: Bron Breakker Teams With Creed Brothers, More

WWE held an NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Axiom def. Javier Bernal

* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn def. Dani Palmer & Valentina Feroz

* Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak def. Odyssey Jones & Quincy Elliott

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs

* Dragon Lee def. Eddy Thorpe

* Sol Ruca & Wes Lee def. Lash Legend & Trick Williams

* Indi Hartwell & Leah Mitchell def. Monica Klisara & Zoey Stark

* Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker

* Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers def. Gallus & Von Wagner