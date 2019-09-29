wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 9.29.19: Mia Yim Takes on Io Shirai, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Ft. Pierce, Florida. The results are, per Fightful:
* Mansoor def. Dexter Lumis
* Chelsea Green def. Jessy Diva del Ring
* Babatunde d Alexander
* Angel Garza d Austin Theory
Favorite match of the night @AngelGarzaWwe vs @austintheory1 #NxtFortPierce #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/sLbstqvOaP
— Debbie Cakes (@Debbiecakes1983) September 29, 2019
* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan d Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar
* Killian Dain d Cal Bloom
* Io Shirai def. Mia Yim
The #GeniusOfTheSky @shirai_io at Ft Pierce #NXTFtPierce #NXT #WWE #IoShirai #stardom pic.twitter.com/MAPEZvHK8T
— Edwin (@edwinc1017) September 29, 2019
This is why I want to be a pro wrestler!😱 Thank you @WWENXT for giving us the match we KNEW we needed. #NXTFtPierce @MiaYim @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/pFkxzKiMCc
— Courtney Krest (@ckrest_kiddd) September 29, 2019
* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) def. Ever-Rise (Matt Martel and Chase Parker)
#NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/mo5OrXv0sI
— Amanda eason (@Amanda88424647) September 29, 2019
@WWENXT #NXTFtPierce AND WITH THAT THE FORGOTTEN SONS FET THE WIN IN THE MAIN EVENT @TheWWEBlake @SteveCutlerWWE @JaxsonRykerWWE pic.twitter.com/BRFeee3eQH
— Christian Galentine (@galetine) September 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on John Hennigan Returning to WWE, Why Hennigan Didn’t Try to Return to WWE Previously
- Cody Rhodes Sets Record Straight on AEW Meeting With CM Punk, Claims Punk Made AEW ‘Look Like Dumbasses’
- Sean Waltman Says Candice LeRae Is One of Wrestling’s Best Babyfaces, Talks Returning to WWE After nWo
- Bruce Prichard on How Vince McMahon Was Convinced to Let Mick Foley Debut Cactus Jack in WWE, What it Meant to Foley