wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 9.29.19: Mia Yim Takes on Io Shirai, More

September 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mia Yim NXT 6-5-19

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Ft. Pierce, Florida. The results are, per Fightful:

* Mansoor def. Dexter Lumis

* Chelsea Green def. Jessy Diva del Ring

* Babatunde d Alexander

* Angel Garza d Austin Theory

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan d Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar

* Killian Dain d Cal Bloom

* Io Shirai def. Mia Yim

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) def. Ever-Rise (Matt Martel and Chase Parker)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading