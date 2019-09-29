WWE NXT Live Results 9.29.19: Mia Yim Takes on Io Shirai, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Ft. Pierce, Florida. The results are, per Fightful:

* Mansoor def. Dexter Lumis

* Chelsea Green def. Jessy Diva del Ring

* Babatunde d Alexander

* Angel Garza d Austin Theory

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan d Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar

* Killian Dain d Cal Bloom

* Io Shirai def. Mia Yim

This is why I want to be a pro wrestler!😱 Thank you @WWENXT for giving us the match we KNEW we needed. #NXTFtPierce @MiaYim @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/pFkxzKiMCc — Courtney Krest (@ckrest_kiddd) September 29, 2019

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) def. Ever-Rise (Matt Martel and Chase Parker)