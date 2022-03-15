WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Dolph Ziggler Joins Miz TV, A-Kid Makes NXT Debut

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new live episode tonight at 8:00 pm ET on the USA Network. Here’s the announced lineup:

* North American Championship Qualifying Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar

* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

* A-Kid vs. KUSHIDA

* Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Special NXT edition of Miz TV with new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Dolph Ziggler joining a special NXT edition of Miz TV: