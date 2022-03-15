wrestling / News

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Dolph Ziggler Joins Miz TV, A-Kid Makes NXT Debut

March 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new live episode tonight at 8:00 pm ET on the USA Network. Here’s the announced lineup:

North American Championship Qualifying Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar
* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta
* A-Kid vs. KUSHIDA
* Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Special NXT edition of Miz TV with new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Dolph Ziggler joining a special NXT edition of Miz TV:

article topics :

NXT 2.0, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

