WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Dolph Ziggler Joins Miz TV, A-Kid Makes NXT Debut
March 15, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new live episode tonight at 8:00 pm ET on the USA Network. Here’s the announced lineup:
* North American Championship Qualifying Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar
* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta
* A-Kid vs. KUSHIDA
* Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Special NXT edition of Miz TV with new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler
WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Dolph Ziggler joining a special NXT edition of Miz TV:
