wrestling / News

WWE NXT Results From Wrestlemania Ticket Party at AT&T Stadium

November 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT

WWE had its Wrestlemania ticket party yesterday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which included matches from their NXT 2.0 brand. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Odyssey Jones defeated LA Knight
* Xyon Quinn defeated Grayson Waller
* MSK defeated Legado del Fantasma
* Raquel Gonzalez defeated Dakota Kai

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading