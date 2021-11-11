wrestling / News
WWE NXT Results From Wrestlemania Ticket Party at AT&T Stadium
WWE had its Wrestlemania ticket party yesterday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which included matches from their NXT 2.0 brand. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Odyssey Jones defeated LA Knight
* Xyon Quinn defeated Grayson Waller
* MSK defeated Legado del Fantasma
* Raquel Gonzalez defeated Dakota Kai
We are here on the field with @Danial_Ali998 from #DropKickPod to promote the #WWE @WrestleMania On-Sale Party at @ATTStadium in @CityOfArlington. #arcgwwetour #WrestleMania #WM38 #WrestleMania38 pic.twitter.com/NuEOZbJHAX
— ARCG Media (@ARCGMedia) November 10, 2021
The party was on at @ATTStadium tonight! Tickets for the most stupendous two-night #WrestleMania in history go on sale THIS Friday!!! pic.twitter.com/zAsx9ZPDQQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2021
