– WWE NXT heads to the big apple tonight for the WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 special. Tonight’s show is being held at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against TNA X-Division Champion Moose. Also, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer both put their titles up for grabs in a winner takes all title bout.

Also, TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys put their belts on the line against the current reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer). Tonight’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 special will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose

* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (c) vs. Fraxion

* NXT Women’s Champion & Women’s North American Championship Match: Giulia (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)

* Street Fight: Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

* Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

* WWE LFG legends in attendance