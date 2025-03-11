wrestling / News
WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 Preview: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi vs. Moose
– WWE NXT heads to the big apple tonight for the WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 special. Tonight’s show is being held at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against TNA X-Division Champion Moose. Also, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer both put their titles up for grabs in a winner takes all title bout.
Also, TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys put their belts on the line against the current reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer). Tonight’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 special will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose
* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (c) vs. Fraxion
* NXT Women’s Champion & Women’s North American Championship Match: Giulia (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)
* Street Fight: Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans
* Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez
* WWE LFG legends in attendance
Who will leave New York City as our #WWENXT Champions THIS TUESDAY at #WWERoadblock?!
📍 @TheTheaterAtMSG
🎟️ https://t.co/rKKLI6j3CN pic.twitter.com/aCe4mF2PkE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2025
Everything is on the line. @giulia0221g and @Steph_Vaquer face off in a Champion vs. Champion, Title for Title Match TOMORROW at #WWERoadblock!
📍 @TheTheaterAtMSG
🎟️ https://t.co/rKKLI6j3CN pic.twitter.com/PW62savCtP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 10, 2025
The #WWELFG Coaches will be in attendance TUESDAY at #WWERoadblock in New York City!
📍 @TheTheaterAtMSG
🎟️ https://t.co/rKKLI6j3CN pic.twitter.com/zlB2qps2wO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2025
THIS TUESDAY at #WWERoadblock
🙌 Fraxiom vs. The Hardy Boyz – @ThisIsTNA World Tag Team Title Match
😤 @roxanne_wwe goes one-on-one with @JordynneGrace
👊 @WWEJeVonEvans takes on @OfficialEGO in an NYC Street Fight
📍 @TheTheaterAtMSG
🎟️ https://t.co/rKKLI6j3CN pic.twitter.com/SZhrzpILa4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2025
CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION IN NYC!!!
We can't wait for @Steph_Vaquer vs. @giulia0221g on #WWENXT ! pic.twitter.com/H1GQfzb7yz
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) March 10, 2025
We've got ourselves a DREAM MATCH tomorrow night at #WWERoadblock!
📍 @TheTheaterAtMSG
🎟️ https://t.co/cjUIDcA2ej pic.twitter.com/A0EAMuypBx
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2025
