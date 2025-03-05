wrestling / News
Updated Card For NXT Roadblock
WWE has an updated card for next week’s NXT Roadblock after tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday live on The CW and Netflix internationally:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Moose
* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Fraxion
* NXT Women’s Champion & Women’s North American Championship Match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* Street Fight: Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans
* Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez
* WWE LFG legends in attendance
