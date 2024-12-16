wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Reportedly Holding Taping On Thursday, Rumor Killer On Oro Mensah Release
December 15, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE is reportedly set to hold an NXT taping later this week. Fightful Select reports that the company will hold its final NXT taping on Thursday, which is believed to set for the WWE Performance Center.
– The site also reports that despite rumors that were floating around on social media on Friday, Oro Mensah has not been released by the company. There’s also been no word of Keanu Carter being released, as was also rumored.
