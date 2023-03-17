wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Taping Two Episodes Next Week, Johnny Rodz Recalls Heart Attack

March 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT is taping an episode in addition to airing live next week. As PWInsider notes, next week’s episode will air live and then be followed by a taping for the March 28th episode, which is airing during WrestleMania week. Sign ups to attend the show are here.

– WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz recently spoke with NBC New York about the 2021 heart attack that he suffered while in Ohio amid a family road trip. You can see the article at the link.

