wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Star Eddie Denis Profiled By BBC, Miz & Mrs. Clip
July 23, 2022 | Posted by
– NXT UK star Eddie Denis was recently profiled by BBC about persuing a wrestling career. Denis spoke with the outlet about his journey from teacher to pro wrestler, telling the site:
“It was a risk giving up teaching altogether to pursue my dream. It was pretty terrifying… I had a very much established a life, my fiancée and I had a mortgage. I was leaving that to go and wrestle independently.”
– USA Network posted the following clip from Miz & Mrs., described as follows:
“The Miz & Maryse take the kids (Madison & Monroe) to Big Bear to get the full Christmas experience! But it’s all fun and games until Maryse takes a spill while sled riding…”
