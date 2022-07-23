wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK Star Eddie Denis Profiled By BBC, Miz & Mrs. Clip

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Logo Image Credit: WWE

– NXT UK star Eddie Denis was recently profiled by BBC about persuing a wrestling career. Denis spoke with the outlet about his journey from teacher to pro wrestler, telling the site:

“It was a risk giving up teaching altogether to pursue my dream. It was pretty terrifying… I had a very much established a life, my fiancée and I had a mortgage. I was leaving that to go and wrestle independently.”

– USA Network posted the following clip from Miz & Mrs., described as follows:

“The Miz & Maryse take the kids (Madison & Monroe) to Big Bear to get the full Christmas experience! But it’s all fun and games until Maryse takes a spill while sled riding…”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddie Denis, Miz and Mrs., NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading