WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings Down From Last Week

Showbuzz Daily reports that this week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 601,000 viewers and had a 0.14 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The viewership is down 16.17% from last week, which drew 717,000 viewers. The rating, meanwhile, was down 17.64% from last week’s 0.17.

Wrestlenomics adds that there were 185,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, which is down 14.74% from last week’s 217,000.

Meanwhile, the episode was down 28.28% in viewership and 36.36% in ratings from the episode that aired last year, which was also on a Tuesday. It was the rare NXT episode last year that did not compete with AEW Dynamite.

NXT came in at #31 for the night, down from #23 last week. The night was won by FOX News’ Hannity, which had a 0.26 rating and 3.085 million viewers.