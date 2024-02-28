wrestling / News
WWE NXT Writer Gone From The Company
February 27, 2024 | Posted by
Nick Bonanno, a former member of the WWE NXT Creative Team as a writer and producer, has left the company.
According to PWInsider, he made his exit following the most recent television tapings two weeks ago.
Bonanno had been part of the company since April 2022. He has yet to publicly comment on the decision.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Reflects On Kevin Dunn’s Influence In WWE, Working With Killer Khan
- Ted DiBiase Praises Ricky Steamboat, Wishes They’d Had a Feud
- Nick Kiniski Claims Terry Garvin Propositioned Him During His Time In WWF, Claims He Alerted Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Explains Why He’s Not Attending Sting’s Last Match, Clarifies WWE Comments