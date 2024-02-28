wrestling / News

WWE NXT Writer Gone From The Company

February 27, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE NXT Logo Image Credit: WWE

Nick Bonanno, a former member of the WWE NXT Creative Team as a writer and producer, has left the company.

According to PWInsider, he made his exit following the most recent television tapings two weeks ago.

Bonanno had been part of the company since April 2022. He has yet to publicly comment on the decision.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading