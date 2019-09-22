wrestling / News
WWE News: Open Invitation to Brad Pitt, Sheamus Trains Sumo Wrestling, Mickie James in Nascar Joyride Segment
– Following WWE’s Catherine Kelley recently interviewing actor Brad Pitt for the movie Ad Astra, WWE sent the following message to Pitt on Twitter with a video of the interview after Pitt said he’s open to going to a WWE event. The message reads, “Dear Brad Pitt, you are welcome to attend a @WWE event at any time. Sincerely, the entire @WWEUniverse#AdAstra @catherinekelley”
– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video where he does some sumo wrestling training. You can check out that video below.
– Nascar.com recently filmed a video with Mickie James getting to ride around the Richmond Raceway with NBC Sports’ Jeff Burton. That video is available at the above link.
