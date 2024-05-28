– PWInsider reports that WWE did not have a space at this year’s annual Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE routinely had a large exhibitor space and also talents in attendance for signings and meet and greets for the company at the convention, but the company did not attend the event this year.

The move is likely the result of Endeavor’s recent acquisition of WWE, which completed last year.

– It was also noted that AEW did not have a booth at this year’s Expo either. However, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) had have a reportedly small booth at the show under New Japan’s parent company, Bushiroad, promoting NJPW to potential partners and licensors. It reportedly showcased the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, a poster for New Japan’s roster, Hiroshi Tanahashi’s action figure, and more.