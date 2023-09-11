Today Marks The End of an Era For WWE: Endeavor Deal Closes Tomorrow

PWInsider notes that today marks the end of an era for WWE, as the company’s deal with Endeavor is expected to close tomorrow. This means that tonight’s RAW will be the last one under the total ownership of the McMahon family. Endeavor will own 51% of TKO tomorrow, the new company that merges WWE and UFC.

Ari Emannuel will be the CEO, although Vince McMahon and Triple H are both expected to have major roles in the company. McMahon was already announced as the Executive Chairman of TKO.

This is also the last day that WWE stock will be traded publicly under those initials. The new company will be traded publicly as TKO. WWE first went public on October 19, 1999.