WWE Partnering With Swag Golf for Officially Licensed Headcovers

– Swag Golf has announced a partnership with WWE to produce a line of Superstar-inspired golf-putters, headcovers, and accessories. The inaugural product collaboration, featuring headcovers inspired by The Undertaker, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, and Macho Man Randy Savage will be released on Friday, December 17 at 1:00 pm ET.

The new products will be available on SwagGolf.com. Here’s the full press release: