WWE Partnering With Swag Golf for Officially Licensed Headcovers
– Swag Golf has announced a partnership with WWE to produce a line of Superstar-inspired golf-putters, headcovers, and accessories. The inaugural product collaboration, featuring headcovers inspired by The Undertaker, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, and Macho Man Randy Savage will be released on Friday, December 17 at 1:00 pm ET.
The new products will be available on SwagGolf.com. Here’s the full press release:
SWAG GOLF FINISHES 2021 SWAGMAS EVENT WITH DEBUT OF OFFICIALLY LICENSED WWE® HEADCOVERS
Product Drops on Swag’s Website on December 17th at 1pm ET
Chicago – December 17, 2021 – Swag Golf and WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced today a multi-year licensing agreement to create WWE-inspired golf putters, headcovers and accessories. The inaugural line of merchandise is the first time WWE fans will see their favorite Superstars on golf accessories and is set to debut as the finale of the golf company’s 2021 Swagmas event on Friday, December 17th at 1pm ET at www.SwagGolf.com.
“WWE is one of the most iconic brands in the history of sports and entertainment. We’re thrilled to add this license to our exclusive roster of partners, and we look forward to helping golfers unabashedly share their WWE fandom at courses across the country,” said Nick Venson, founder and chief executive officer, Swag Golf.
The partnership kicks off December 17th at 1pm ET with the drop of headcovers that feature fan-favorite Superstar and Legend designs through the lens of Swag’s signature style including – WWE Legend The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famers “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. As with all Swag products, quantities are limited and sell-outs typically occur in 60 seconds.
Fans are encouraged to follow Swag on social media (@SwagGolfCo) for the latest company updates, product releases and ambassador signings Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, or to snag some Swag of your own, please visit SwagGolf.com
