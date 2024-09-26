WWE Partnership With Hulu Ends, Content Removed

WWE’s partnership with Hulu for next-day VOD on their is over, with the weekly shows no longer on the platform. As reported earlier this week, the agreement between the two was set to end this week and that has officially happened. Next-day replays of Raw, NXT and Smackdown are no longer on the platform unless you have the Hulu with live TV plan.

The company’s documentary content with A&E are still on the platform due to A&E’s licensing agreement, as is Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez which is a Hulu original series.

PWInsider reports that WWE NXT replays look likely to move to the CW app on October 1st including the NXT library.

Smackdown and Raw are currently still on Peacock on a 30-day delay. There’s no indication as to whether NXT Level Up will change its VOD display, and no word on where WWE Main Event will end up. Main Event releases on Peacock on a three-week delay.