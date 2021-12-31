wrestling / News

WWE, Paul Wight, Xavier Woods & More Remember Betty White

December 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Golden Girls Betty White

WWE and the wrestling world are paying tribute to TV icon Betty White following news of her passing on Friday. As reported earlier today, the legendary actress passed away earlier today at the age of 99, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

In addition to her nine-decade acting career on shows like Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Boston Legal, and Hot In Cleveland, White made a famous appearance on the February 10th, 2014 episode of Raw as a guest host. WWE issued a statement about White’s passing which read:

Beloved actress Betty White passes away
The WWE is saddened to learn that Betty White has passed away at the age of 99.

A celebrity icon widely known for her roles on Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hot in Cleveland, White holds the “Guinness Book of World Records” achievement for Longest TV Career for a Female Entertainer with a career that spans over eight decades.

An eight-time Emmy award winner, White was a special guest host of Monday Night Raw in 2014 where she promised to “kick some ass” and she delivered.

The WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and countless fans.

In addition to the company, several wrestlers took to social media to comment and you can see a selection of posts from Paul Wight, Xavier Woods, the Iron Shiek, Alexa Bliss, Kayla Braxton, and more:

