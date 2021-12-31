WWE, Paul Wight, Xavier Woods & More Remember Betty White

WWE and the wrestling world are paying tribute to TV icon Betty White following news of her passing on Friday. As reported earlier today, the legendary actress passed away earlier today at the age of 99, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

In addition to her nine-decade acting career on shows like Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Boston Legal, and Hot In Cleveland, White made a famous appearance on the February 10th, 2014 episode of Raw as a guest host. WWE issued a statement about White’s passing which read:

Beloved actress Betty White passes away

The WWE is saddened to learn that Betty White has passed away at the age of 99. A celebrity icon widely known for her roles on Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hot in Cleveland, White holds the “Guinness Book of World Records” achievement for Longest TV Career for a Female Entertainer with a career that spans over eight decades. An eight-time Emmy award winner, White was a special guest host of Monday Night Raw in 2014 where she promised to “kick some ass” and she delivered. The WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and countless fans.

In addition to the company, several wrestlers took to social media to comment and you can see a selection of posts from Paul Wight, Xavier Woods, the Iron Shiek, Alexa Bliss, Kayla Braxton, and more:

WWE is saddened to learn that Betty White has passed away at the age of 99. WWE extends its condolences to White's family, friends and countless fans. https://t.co/Cm9BhmL1vU — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2021

I hope that the people who were lucky enough to be close to her are doing alright. Call your loved ones and let them know what they mean to you. #BettyWhite — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2021

Such an amazing woman. Very honored to have met her. One of my all time personal favorite moments was with Betty on Monday night Raw. My condolences to her family, friends, and fans. #thankyoubetty #WWERaw https://t.co/9phb1TsWfY — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) December 31, 2021

BETTY WHITE I LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 31, 2021

Really 2021… really … 😭😭😭RIP Betty White 🖤 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 31, 2021

Aw man! Betty White is one of those people that we all felt like we knew personally. Probably only the second time I’ve ever shed a tear upon learning a celeb I never knew passed away. RIP queen. Your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/6G4ln5kiOP — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 31, 2021

Damn, just heard the news.#RIP Betty White — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 31, 2021