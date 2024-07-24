WWE News: Pete Dunne Attacks Trick Williams on NXT, Pre-Sale Code For Brooklyn Smackdown

Pete Dunne assaulted Trick Williams on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Williams has had a couple of interactions with Dunne in the past couple of weeks as he seeks a rematch for the NXT Championship against Ethan Page. This week’s show saw Dunne in the background as Williams spoke backstage about his quest to get a title shot, which included his facing Cedric Alexander on tonight’s show. Dunne told Trick to “Figure it out” after, though Williams didn’t understand what he meant.

After Williams defeated Alexander, Dunne hit the ring and attacked him, as you can see below:

– PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for the WWE Smackdown taping on October 25th in Brooklyn, New York is WWEBK. The pre-sale kicks off tomorrow.