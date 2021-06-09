WWE News: Poppy Releases New NXT Soundtrack, Grizzled Young Veterans Pick Up a Win

– Poppy has released her new album, which is a soundtrack for NXT. The rocker released her EP Eat during tonight’s show. The five-track album includes the NXT theme song “Say Cheese” as well as the title track, “CUE,” “Breeders,” and “Dark Dark World.”

You can check out the album below on Spotify, and see video of Poppy’s segment with Triple H and William Regal:

– Grizzled Young Veterans picked up a win over 205 Live stars August Grey & Ikemen Jiro on NXT, with Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher at ringside watching. You can see a clip from the match below: